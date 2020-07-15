Update:
Two employees at Capone's Pub & Grill are positive for COVID-19 after a customer who knowingly has COVID-19 dinned at the restaurant.
Capone's announced the positive cases on Facebook, Wednesday evening.
The employees worked the following dates:
- Monday July 6, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on the front part of the patio and 4p.m. - 9 p.m. in the back room of the dining area with the long booth.
- Tuesday July 7, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. on the front part of the patio.
- Monday July 6 Lunch & dinner
- Tuesday July 7 Lunch & dinner
- Wednesday & Thursday July 8 & 9 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Friday July 10 Lunch & dinner.
Previous Coverage:
Capone's Pub & Grill says it will reopen Wednesday following a temporary closure due to a patron dining there that knowingly tested positive for COVID-19.
In a post, owners say staff have been cleaning and sanitizing and met with a Panhandle Health District official prior to reopening with limited indoor seating, patio seating, curbside pickup and delivery.
"Thank you for your understanding and continued support!" Capone's wrote.
Previous Coverage:
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Capone's Pub & Grill in Coeur d'Alene says it has temporarily closed after a customer who knowingly had tested positive for COVID-19 recently dined there.
According to a Facebook post, Capone's said the customer knew they tested positive and were supposed to be self-quarantining.
The pub was short-handed and chose to close on Monday as they work to get some employees tested after possibly being exposed to the virus.
"We have contacted the customers who were in close proximity with this person and will be deep cleaning and waiting for test results," Capone's said. "We care deeply about our staff and customers so we will be making some changes this week in regards to hours and occupancy."
Capone's had mentioned in a previous post on Sunday that the kitchen would close that evening at 9 p.m. and be closed through Thursday until further notice.
