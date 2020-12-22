The Idaho Division of Public Health reported two healthcare workers experienced severe allergic reactions to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, including one in North Idaho.
Medical officials say the investigation into the reactions are ongoing, however one patient has recovered fully and the other is expected to be discharged today.
Both people had a history of severe allergic reactions to medication, specifically through vaccinations.
“The CDC considers a history of severe allergic reaction such as anaphylaxis to any vaccine or to any injectable therapy as a precaution, but not contraindication, to vaccination,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, medical director for the Division of Public Health. “In light of these events, we are concerned about the risk to people with such a history and recommend that anyone with a history of severe reaction or anaphylaxis to any vaccine or injectable therapy defer taking this vaccine until more is known.”
“We will continue to update vaccine providers and the public as soon as we know more,” she added. “In the meantime, people without a history of severe reaction or anaphylaxis to a vaccine or injectable therapy are still recommended and encouraged to get the vaccine when vaccine is made available to them.”
Health officials around the world are constantly monitoring any additional side effects or reactions to the vaccine, but also remind the public that some adverse reactions to new medication is to be expected and is usually controlled.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho, please visit: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.