KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District and Kootenai Health have confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Kootenai County, bringing the total to eight in the Panhandle region.
The following details on the patients were shared by the PHD:
Case 7: Female in her 20's from Kootenai County. She is self-isolating at home. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Case 8: Male in his 60's from Kootenai County. The individual is self-isolating at home. Contact tracing is ongoing.
All eight confirmed cases from Panhandle Health are from Kootenai County, with no reported cases from Benewah, Bonner, Boundary or Shoshone counties at this time.
Epidemiologists are working to investigate cases of possible contact and all household members of confirmed cases have been requested to self-isolate at home for a prescribed period of time.
"PHD will continue to monitor the situation closely and are working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus," PHD said in a release.
