SPOKANE, Wash- Two more inmates at Airway Heights Corrections Center have passed away because of COVID-19.
There now have been a total of five COVID-19 deaths at Airway Heights Corrections Center..
Both inmates had an underlying medical conditions. The next of kin and or attorney have been notified.
As of February 4, Airway Heights Corrections Center has had 238 COVID-Cases in the last 30 days among the incarcerated population.
These deaths represent the twelfth and thirteenth COVID-related deaths of incarcerated individuals in the custody of the Washington State Department of Corrections.
The department houses approximately 15,000 incarcerated individuals in its system. Additionally, two Washington State correctional officers have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The health and safety of staff and those sentenced to the department’s custody remains the department’s top priority. The department remains committed to mitigating, containing and ceasing any spread of COVID-19.