WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Whitman County Public Health is reporting its seventh and eighth positive COVID-19 test results.
Whitman County officials say all patients are stable and self-isolating. One patient is a female in her 50's, and the other is a female in her 30's.
WCPH is investigating close contacts of these patients.
As of Monday, March 30, there have been eight positive cases and at least 157 negative cases in Whitman County.
