SPOKANE, Wash. - Two more Spokane eateries have reported positive cases of COVID-19 and subsequent temporary closures.
Garageland in downtown Spokane reported that one of its employees and three customers have tested positive for the virus. The restaurant advised customers who have visited in the last week to get tested, wear a mask and stop bar hopping.
Garageland had voluntarily closed its doors and test staff when the latest coronavirus outbreak began downtown. They will remain closed until further notice.
The Two Seven Public House on the South Hill has also had an employee test positive but they don't believe that employee got sick on the job. The rest of their staff is being tested. They are hoping to reopen as soon as the results come back and when they feel it is safe to do so.
