According to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, two more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The two new cases bring the total number of staff members to test positive to eight.
Currently 23 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. That number has not been updated since Thursday.
According to the Washington State Department Health, there are more than 11,802 cases of COVID-19 statewide with 624 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.