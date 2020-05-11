SPOKANE, Wash - Two more veterans from the Spokane Veterans home who tested positive from COVID-19 have passed away.
According to a statement from the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, their passing brings to eight, the number of Spokane Veterans Home residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequently passed away, either from the effects of COVID-19 or due to other medical conditions that were present prior to the COVID-19 diagnosis.
“Our Veterans and Family members are the heart of our Home, the very reason we exist,” said Patrick McNabb, administrator of the Spokane Veterans Home. “The passing of a resident is a somber occasion, and our SVH Family offers our condolences to the family and friends of our honored Veterans.”
The Spokane Veterans Home has a total of 46 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 23 staff members with positive tests. All of the residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are being cared for either at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center or at local hospitals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.