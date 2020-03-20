KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District and Kootenai Health have confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Kootenai County.
The new cases bring the countywide total to three. Details on the three cases are listed below:
Case 1 (announced 3/19/2020): Male in his 60s from Kootenai County. He experienced mild symptoms and is self-isolating out of state.
Case 2: Male under the age of 30 from Kootenai County. The individual has been self-isolating since returning from travel and has experienced mild symptoms.
Case 3: Female in her 60s from Kootenai County. She is currently self-isolating and recovering at home. She has experienced mild symptoms as well.
These cases bring the total number of Idaho cases up to 25. Epidemiologists are working to investigate cases of possible contact.
On Friday, March 20, Governor Brad Little also gave an update on the state's efforts in addressing coronavirus. He confirmed that borders between Washington and Idaho will remain open for the time being.
Little added that they are continuing to follow guidelines put in place by the Center for Disease Control and is continuing to encourage people to practice social distancing and good hygiene.
