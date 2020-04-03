GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Grant County, bringing the countywide total up to 75.
According to the Grant County Health District, staff have begun transitioning to move operations to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
The Health District and the Sheriff's Office remain extremely concerned about the large number of people gathering in retail stores that are still open. People are asked to designate a single person to go shopping for a family and get in and get out of stores quickly.
More information on statewide coronavirus totals can be found on the Washington State Department of Health's website HERE.
