MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Samaritan Healthcare says two of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Samaritan Healthcare employees are both recovering at home and remain in isolation.
“Our sincerest thoughts and prayers for strength and healing are with our employees at this time,” stated Samaritan CEO Theresa Sullivan. “As our community’s hospital, we are on the frontlines of this invisible war against COVID-19. But rest assured, we have the prevention and control practices in place and all interactions with our patients are being monitored by Samaritan’s infection prevention team.”
Samaritan Healthcare says in early March it strengthened PPE protocols, including having patient care members were masks at all times. Due to enhanced patient safety precautions, Samaritan Healthcare and the Grant County Health District believe the patient risk is minimal at this time.
Samaritan Healthcare began daily employee wellness checks at clinics on March 19, and extended to twice daily wellness checks on all campuses on March 23. The checkpoints require all staff, physicians, vendors and visitors to undergo a brief COVID-19 symptom screening and temperature check. Individuals that don't pass the screening are sent tot he Respiratory Virus Evaluation Center for further evaluation.
“By implementing the wellness screening checkpoints, we’ve created a secondary level of protection for patients and staff for each of our clinics and the hospital,” said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Andrea Carter. “At this point, we know COVID-19 is present in Grant County, as is evident by the new cases within our community, however, we as Samaritan, and we as the community at large, must do everything we can to help slow the spread.”
There have been nearly 60 positive cases of COVID-19 in Grant County and one death as of Sunday, March 29.
“All of us, together, have the ability to win this war against COVID-19, but we need your help. If you’re not required to work, stay home. Stop the spread. Save lives. We can’t be more sincere, or more honest to say this is what we all, both our Samaritan Healthcare employee family, and our Grant County resident family must do,” stated Carter.
