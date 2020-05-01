Two Spokane County solid waste transfer stations temporarily reducing hours of operation

SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting this weekend, two Spokane County transfer stations will be temporarily reducing hours of operation.
According to a release from Spokane County Environmental Services, beginning on Sunday, May 3, the North County and Valley Transfer Stations will be closed on Sundays until further notice.
Normally, the transfer stations are open seven days a week except for major holidays.
Deb Geiger, Spokane County Regional Solid Waste System Coordinator, reported that modifying the schedule is necessary due to temporary reductions in staff levels.
"Spokane County and our contracted transfer station operator Waste Connections, have worked hard to continue providing the full range of services a the two Spokane County solid waste transfer stations without any reduction in business hours or level of service during the current pandemic," Geiger said. "However due to reductions in staffing levels, we have determined that this modification to our schedule is needed in the short term. We will return to seven-day per week operations as soon as adequate staffing is available."
Both sites will continue to provide garbage, yard waste and recycling drop-off services from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Meanwhile, the city of Spokane's Waste-to-Energy Facility will remain open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for garbage drop-off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.