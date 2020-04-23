PASCO, Wash. - Tyson Fresh Meats Inc. has announced that production at its Pasco facility will temporarily stop while staff members undergo testing for COVID-19.
According to a release from Tyson, health officials in Walla Walla, Benton and Franklin Counties will work with the company to test its more than 1,400 team members for coronavirus as soon as possible.
The facility produces enough beef in one day to feed four million people. While the plant is temporarily closed for testing, team members will continue to be compensated and asked to self-isolate at home until results return.
"We've taken both of our responsibilities to continue feeding the nation and keeping our team members safe and healthy seriously," Group President of Tyson Steve Stouffer said. "That's why we've been focused on COVID-19 since January when we first formed a company coronavirus task force. We've since implemented numerous measures to protect workers and, at times, have gone beyond CDC guidance."
According to Tyson, resuming operations will be dependent on a variety of factors, including the outcome of team member testing and how long it takes to get results back. Tyson is working with local health officials on a plan to resume production while keeping team members safe.
The local health department visited the beef facility last week to observe the protective measures implemented, including social distancing measures like workstation dividers and more break room space.
"We're working with local health officials to bring the plant back to full operation as soon as we believe it to be safe," Stouffer said. "Unfortunately, the closure will mean reduced food supplies and presents problems to farmers who have no place to take their livestock. It's a complicated situation across the supply chain."
