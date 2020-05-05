PASCO, Wash. - Tyson Foods will begin resuming limited productions Tuesday at its Pasco facility after a nearly two-week closure to test team members for COVID-19.
Tyson issued a joint statement with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health Tuesday, saying team members had been asked to self-isolate until test results returned. The company temporarily idled operations on April 23.
Team members who tested positive for COVID-19 will only return to work once they have met the criteria outlined by the CDC for safely returning employees back to work. Team members who haven't been tested will be unable to return at this time, and new hires will also be tested prior to starting work.
“The health and safety of our team members is our top priority,” said Shane Miller, senior vice president and general manger beef enterprise. “While the plant was idle, we performed a deep clean and sanitization of the facility and took proactive steps to complement our existing prevention efforts. Information is the best tool to fight COVID-19 and we’re focused on further educating our team members about CDC guidance to prevent spreading the virus. We have a diverse workforce and will provide this education in all languages spoken among our team members.”
Prior to starting their shift Tuesday, team members returning to work will partake in a facility tour to see new changes implemented promoting social distancing and additional health measures following health official guidance:
- The use of infrared thermometers to check the temperature of team members before they enter company facilities.
- Supplying of protective facial coverings to every team member and requiring they are utilized.
- Required use of face shields for team members where workstation barriers can’t physically be implemented.
- Wellness checks to screen for symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath.
- Additional dedicated social distance monitors stationed throughout the facility during all shifts to ensure team members are adhering to safety protocols and social distancing requirements.
