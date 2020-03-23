U.S. Banks says no employees tested positive for COVID-19 at CDA call center

Following viewer concerns about a possible positive COVID-19 case at a U.S. Bank call center in Coeur d'Alene, KHQ reached out to U.S. Bank about the concerns.
U.S. Bank told KHQ there are no employees at the call center who tested positive for COVID-19.
U.S. Bank said there are some employees who have been advised by their physicians to self-isolate because they are showing symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19.
In an email U.S. Banks sent to employees, they are cleaning the facility from Monday at 6:00 p.m. to Tuesday at 5:00 a.m.
In a statement to KHQ U.S. Bank wrote:
"U.S. Bank is closely monitoring the spread of coronavirus and taking the necessary steps to help prevent the spread of the virus. This week we had a few individuals exhibiting symptoms in one of our contact centers. Out of an abundance of caution, those individuals were sent home and asked to self-isolate while they waited test results. Following CDC guidelines and recommendations, we conducted a deep cleaning of the site and the building’s cleaning staff will continue to regularly disinfect all common touchpoints throughout the entire site to limit the spread of germs."
