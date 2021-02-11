President Joe Biden says that the United States has purchased 200 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses, enough to get all Americans vaccinated by the end of July.
"That means we're now on track to have enough supply for 300 million Americans by the end of July," Biden said Thursday.
Biden says that the federal government purchased 100 million Moderna vaccines and 100 million Pfizer vaccines.
Biden also said the companies agreed to expedite delivery of 100 million doses to arrive by the end of May.
"That means life will be saved," Biden said.
"It may not sound like the urgent progress we need," Biden added, "But let's be clear. When I took office just three weeks ago this country did not have a plan."