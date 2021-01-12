Bozeman Airport check-in

Starting January 26, inbound international air travelers will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test before entering the United States. 

The Centers for Disease Control made the announcement on Tuesday, 

The negative test must be produced within three days of a traveler's flight. 

“Testing does not eliminate all risk,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, MD, “but when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations.”

The airline industry continues to be heavily impacted by COVID-19. In 2020, TSA screened approximately 324 million passengers which is 61 percent lower than passengers screened in 2019.  

