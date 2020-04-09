Washington and Idaho have seen small decreases in the total number of initial unemployment claims filed this week, though the totals remain at historic levels.
In Washington, there were more than 170,063 initial claims filed during the week of March 29-April 4, which was a 6.5% decrease over the previous week. However, according to the Employment Security Department, the number of claims filed still remains at a historic high, with a 2,627% increase year over year and seven times more than the peak week of the 2008/2009 recession, which saw 26,075 weekly initial claims.
The situation in Idaho is similar, with 30,904 initial unemployment claims filed during March 29-April 4. This total is a decrease of 6.2% from the previous week's record level of 32,941. However, the combined three-week total of claims filed since Governor Brad Little declared a state of emergency the week of March 8 is 77,430, which is an increase of 7,400%.
Idaho industries posting the highest percentage of new claims filed over the previous week include accommodations and food services at 17.3%, health care and social assistance at 16.3%, construction at 16.3%, retail trade at 11.4% followed by manufacturing at 10.5%.
Washington industries posting the highest percentage of new claims filed over the previous week include management or companies and enterprises sector at 94%, mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction at 86%, transportation and warehousing at 27%, arts, entertainment and recreation at 25% and wholesale trade up 15% from the previous week.
“It remains critical that people stay home and stay healthy, that is paramount. The increased utilization of unemployment insurance across the state demonstrates that more and more people are abiding by this order. Although the number of initial claims is down slightly from last week, we need to be cautious that this does not yet depict a trend,” Washington Employment Security Commissioner Suzi LeVine said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.