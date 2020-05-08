SPOKANE, Wash. - As the country’s unemployment rate surged to the higest it's been since the Great Depression, Connor Sweeney sat in his Spokane home, wondering if he’d ever get any help.
Unemployment rates reaches highest mark since the Great Depression
- Kevin Kim | KHQ Local News Reporter
-
- Updated
Tags
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Coronavirus Email Alerts
Subscribe to get twice-daily updates on the COVID-19 outbreak in your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen killed in overnight crash identified by friends and family
- Washington State Parks releases list of which state parks will reopen Tuesday
- UPDATE: Crews find missing Washington man deceased after his car was found in Montana
- New Spokane Valley restaurant thrives amid 'Stay Home' order
- Q Check: Did the Green River Killer, Gary Ridgway, really come close to release?
- Multiple people injured in West Central Spokane shooting
- Here are the four phases of reopening Washington
- Fairchild Air Force Base to conduct Friday flyover to honor frontline COVID workers
- Health Officer: Rule requiring three weeks with no COVID-19 cases not applicable to Spokane, larger counties
- Three COVID-19 cases confirmed Sunday in Spokane County
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.