Unemployment

SPOKANE, Wash. - As the country’s unemployment rate surged to the higest it's been since the Great Depression, Connor Sweeney sat in his Spokane home, wondering if he’d ever get any help.

“There website was so bogged down that you could’ve even get on,” said Sweeney. “Their website wasn’t able to handle a million people doing this at once, so I totally get it… but it was seven weeks!”
 
Sweeny lost his job at The Onion in Downtown Spokane back in mid-March and said he's waited seven weeks before his application for unemployment benefits was approved.
 
He said he ran into constant issues: phone lines were busy, websites were crashing, and too many people were trying to apply when the system wasn’t built to handle that type of demand.
 
A new poll by the Washington Post and Ispos, a market research company, shows 40 percent of unemployment applicants never finished applying because phone lines were busy or the website constantly crashed.
 
Only 28 percent of applicants received unemployment benefits, according to the same poll.

