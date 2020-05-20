SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Just days after defying Governor Jay Inslee's stay-home order, one bar in Spokane Valley is closed once again.
The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board paid a visit to the Iron Horse Bar, now a sign on their door reads "It was a helluva two and a half day party. Lots of happy faces. Unfortunately the party is over. Currently closed until further notice. See you soon."
The board is also reportedly going to be visiting The Black Diamond, which also defied the governor's order by reopening.
Governor Inslee addressed the violations in a press conference Tuesday, saying businesses needed to come into compliance with his order.
