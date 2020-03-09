UNICEF warns of misinformation being spread about COVID-19

UNICEF is warning the public about misinformation being spread about COVID-19. 

In a Twitter post on Monday, UNICEF said fake info-graphics are being created about how to kill the coronavirus. The fake graphics say the information is coming from UNICEF when it is not. 

UNICEF also said they do not issue advisories on chat apps and only post official updates on their verified UNICEF accounts. 

