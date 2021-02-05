SPOKANE, Wash - Union Gospel mission has announced it won't be accepting new intakes at its men's shelter for two weeks because of an outbreak of COVID-19.
In a statement posted on their website, UGM wrote:
After consulting with the SRHD and City of Spokane, due to continuing outbreak, we are closing the UGM Men’s Shelter to new intakes for 2 weeks, effective immediately. We will reevaluate on 2.14.21.
We choose to praise God in this difficult time, just as we praise him in times of health.
On February 3rd, UGM reported a total of 73 cases of COVID-19 at the men shelter. 30 of those cases are active and, according to UGM, the individuals have been paced in isolation.
UGM said UGM Staff has installed HEPA filtration fans in every room, limited the number of men sleeping in dorms, and limited the number of men eating in the dining hall at any given time.