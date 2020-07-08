MOSCOW, Idaho - As many parts of the Inland Northwest continue to see spikes in COVID-19 cases, yet another university commencement ceremony has been canceled.
University of Idaho President Scott Green announced the cancellation of the university's August 1 commencement in a letter to students on Monday, July 6. He cited the added steps communities in the area have been taking to fight rising coronavirus numbers, including the city of Moscow's mask requirement.
Green's letter also noted that a recent analysis of those who planned to attend the August 1 ceremony found that more than 40% would be traveling from counties experiencing spikes in virus cases.
"Unlike our preparations for the fall where we will be testing students for COVID-19, we are not able to test all of the graduates, relatives and friends who would have been making the trip to Moscow. Because of this, we are canceling our August 1 Commencement ceremony," the letter read in part.
Spring and summer 2020 graduates will be recognized with personalized video messages and social media attention starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 1.
With only weeks before students are welcomed back to campus for fall semester, all faculty, staff and students will need to acknowledge the Healthy Vandal Pledge when signing into VandalWeb. The pledge includes wearing masks inside campus buildings, self-checks and isolation when necessary.
All students will be tested as they return to campus and the university has created plans for isolating and helping any student who becomes ill or tests positive for the virus.
"No one is more excited to have students back on campus than I am, and no one is more concerned about the safety of our entire Vandal Family than me..." Green wrote. "We are Vandals, and we will stay strong and persevere."
