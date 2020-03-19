BOISE - The University of Idaho has canceled Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies for Boise, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Falls and Moscow due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Students who have applied to graduate through the registrar's office this spring will still receive their diploma in a timely way, according to the university. All spring graduates are also invited to return and celebrate in either December 2020 or May 2021, once it's determined safe to do so.
"We understand this is disappointing, but the safety and health of the Vandal Family is our top priority. Plans to recognize the Class of 2020 this spring in another way are still taking shape," the university wrote in a press release.
