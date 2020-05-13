MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho's Kibbie Dome parking lot will become a drive-in theater over the next four weekends.
The U of I, City of Moscow and Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre have teamed up for the drive-in event happening each of the next four Saturdays (May 16, May 23, May 30, June 6).
"2020 decided to hearken back to 1918 in a most uncool way, so we’ve decided to hearken to yesteryear, by bringing back something awesome!" a Facebook event description reads. "Something not seen on the Palouse in decades: a drive-in movie!!"
Each Saturday, the gates open at 7 p.m. to the Kibbie Dome gravel parking lot (Lot 57), with entrance only available via Stadium Dr. The films start at 8 p.m., but the free event is on a first-come-first-served basis and early arrival is encouraged.
The full movie lineup is to be determined, but starts Saturday, May 16, with the 2019 film "Yesterday".
Cars will be parked in every other space to encourage social distancing (limit 140 cars) and guests must stay in their vehicles or beds of trucks unless they are using restrooms. No smoking or alcohol is permitted at the event. Audio to the films will be broadcast via radio.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own snacks and beverages, but Vandal Dining is expected to have some concessions available for purchase.
Event organizers are asking attendees to consider saying "thank you" with monetary donations towards local food banks and senior meal programs.
Organizers also say this setup at the Kibbie Dome is being used to provide commencement ceremonies for several local high schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.