All students at all three University of Washington campuses will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to school in the fall, the University announced Monday.
The announcement comes with six weeks remaining in the spring quarter. UW says this is to provide time for students who are in the area to get vaccinated before the summer. The vaccine requirement is also required at all three University of Washington campuses.
The University says students will need to provide proof they have received the vaccine before the autumn quarter, unless they are claiming a medical, religious or philosophical exemption. UW says early in the summer they will share how students can verify they've been vaccinated and how to claim an exemption.
"Widespread vaccination is the only real way we can put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and return to a more normal way of living, learning and working,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce said, “Our community is one that cares — about each other and about the state and society we serve. For your health, and for the health of us all, please get vaccinated as soon as you can.”
Vaccinations are being provided free of charge at UW Medicine hospitals including at the UW Medical Center, Montlake on the Seattle campus, as well as mass vaccination sites in Seattle and in Pierce and Snohomish counties.
UW says decisions about whether or not faculty and staff will be required to get the vaccine are currently being reviewed.