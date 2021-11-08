SPOKANE, Wash. - With the approval of a smaller Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11, some clinics are setting up to provide the jab. If you're looking to get your little ones inoculated, there are a few options for you!
The Washington State Department of Health lists Consistent Care Clinic as a location with COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Before you go, check the website to make sure the intended clinic serves young children, as some do not. These clinics are by appointment only, walk-ins will be turned away.
These are not the only clinic options, so don't worry if they don't fit your schedule. Spokane Public Schools has coordinated several vaccination clinics between Nov. 10 to 18. These are by appointment, so be sure to sign up quickly. The clinic at Ferris High School on the 10th is already full!
Keep checking on the Spokane Regional Health District's events page, as more clinics will be added in short order.
And of course, you can always call your family's pediatrician to ask if their office has the vaccine available, or if they can refer you somewhere to get one if you and your child prefer a more traditional setting.
While there has been some hesitancy regarding the vaccine and the potential adverse effects, the results of the trial were overwhelming positive and meticulously documented. SRHD points out one reported serious adverse event was a recorded was a child swallowing a penny.
"This may sound odd to include, but it is a good reminder that the trial is so thorough that every adverse event is reported regardless of whether it seems connected to the vaccine," they write on the website's blog.
If you'd like to look at the data yourself, the report is publicly available as a PDF from the FDA website. It's 85 pages long, so get yourself a warm drink and a snack before digging in.
For clinics in North Idaho, check our coverage here.