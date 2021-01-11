UPDATE Jan. 11:
Colville Tribes has lifted the curfew in the Inchelium District that was put in place after the area experienced a severe outbreak.
According to a release from the Tribal Tribune, the curfew was lifted on Thursday, exactly a month after the curfew was placed.
The Chairman of the Colville Tribes Rodney Cawston said, “with the spike of COVID-19 positives in a downward trend, we are able to lift the curfew in the Inchelium district. Thank you Inchelium community for all your efforts to bring the life-threatening virus under control. The pandemic continues to pose a danger, though, and all of the other health restrictions, such as the limitation on gathering size, will continue in place. We will reassess the Keller District curfew and make decisions on that in the future.”
PREVIOUS COVERAGE Dec. 7:
NEWSPELEM, Wash. - The Colville Tribes is imposing a curfew in the Inchelium District due to the area experiencing a severe outbreak.
According to a press release from the tribes, the curfew starts Monday at 9:00 p.m. and goes through 6:00 a.m. each morning.
The release said during this time, all residents on the Reservation must remain indoors. Travel is only allowed if it is essential, such as work or seeking medical attention.
The Reservation currently has 60 active COVID-19 cases with 47 of them being in Inchelium.
Forty-two people are in quarantine due to exposure with 36 of those people being in Inchelium.
