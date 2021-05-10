UPATE:
A third school in the Coeur d'Alene School District is placing a two-week temporary mask mandate.
Lake City High School, grades 9 and 10, return to required masks tomorrow for two weeks due to a cluster of seven cases with in-school transmission.
Lake City follows Woodland Middle School and Canfield Middle School placing a two-week mandate.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Another Coeur d'Alene school will be reinstating their mask mandate following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
Woodland Middle School will be requiring their 8th grade students and staff to put their masks back on for the next two weeks, according to Scott Maben, Director of Communications at CDA Schools.
"We just announced a 2-week return to masks for all 8th grade students and staff at Woodland Middle School, also due to a cluster of related cases involving that grade level," Coeur d'Alene Public Schools Director of Communications Scott Maben said.
Maben said there are at least three positive COVID-19 cases in the 8th grade body of students. He said all three cases are linked.
Woodland is the second Coeur d'Alene school to reinstate their mask mandate in the last few days after Canfield Middle School.