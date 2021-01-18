UPDATE:
After previously sending K-8 classes to online learning, the Liberty School District is expanding it to all classes.
K-12 classes will be online on Tuesday.
The district did not elaborate on what the rest of the week will look like for students.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
All K-8 classes in the Liberty School District will be online on Tuesday.
According to a phone call from the district, the change is due to COVID protocols after a COVID-19 case(s) were discovered in classes.
The district did not specify how many positive cases were discovered.
