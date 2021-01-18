coronavirus

UPDATE: 

After previously sending K-8 classes to online learning, the Liberty School District is expanding it to all classes. 

K-12 classes will be online on Tuesday.

The district did not elaborate on what the rest of the week will look like for students. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

All K-8 classes in the Liberty School District will be online on Tuesday. 

According to a phone call from the district, the change is due to COVID protocols after a COVID-19 case(s) were discovered in classes. 

The district did not specify how many positive cases were discovered. 

