COVID-19 vaccine arrives at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket

UPDATE Dec 16, 2020 12:00 PM: 

The North Valley Hospital in Tonasket is sending some of their COVID-19 vaccines to Ferry County. 

The vaccines are heading to Ferry County Health in Republic, Washington. 

131892247_4104239526272812_7960912557837691064_n.png

The North Valley Hospital received the vaccine on Tuesday. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE Dec. 15, 2020 6:00 PM:

The North Valley Hospital in Tonasket said they have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Facebook post. 

North Valley Hospital writing on Facebook that they will start to vaccine people Wednesday morning. 

Tonasket is in Okanogan County and has a total of 1,468 cases and 31 deaths. Tonasket has 16 total cases.

Tags