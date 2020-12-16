UPDATE Dec 16, 2020 12:00 PM:
The North Valley Hospital in Tonasket is sending some of their COVID-19 vaccines to Ferry County.
The vaccines are heading to Ferry County Health in Republic, Washington.
The North Valley Hospital received the vaccine on Tuesday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE Dec. 15, 2020 6:00 PM:
The North Valley Hospital in Tonasket said they have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Facebook post.
North Valley Hospital writing on Facebook that they will start to vaccine people Wednesday morning.
Tonasket is in Okanogan County and has a total of 1,468 cases and 31 deaths. Tonasket has 16 total cases.
