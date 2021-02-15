UPDATE:
Providence Medical Group's Wednesday clinic is now full and no longer taking new appointments.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Providence Medical Group is holding a small community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday.
According to Providence, 500 Pfizer doses are available for community members who are eligible.
This clinic is by appointment only. You can sign up for an appointment here.
The website states appointments at the Providence Medical Park are full, but there are open appointments at the Spokane Teaching Health Center.
People with appointments will need to print their confirmed eligibility through the Phase Finder tool here.