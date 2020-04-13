UPDATE:
After the Indoor Football League canceled the 2020 season, the Spokane Shock announced they plan to move forward with playing seven to ten games this year after the Washington Governor lifts the stay home order.
"We understand this decision and take the health and safety of our fans, players, staff and community partners very seriously," Spokane Shock owner Sam Adams said.
According to the release from the Spokane Shock, plays have been staying in shape by exercising while practicing social distancing so they will be ready for when the 2020 season happens.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Indoor Football League is canceling all remaining 2020 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, the IFL wrote, "Because there are so many critical unknowns that are out of our control, we feel as a league we would be best serving the health and stability of the IFL community by taking a proactive approach."
The IFL said they have approved an extension of the 2021 season by adding 16 games.
On Twitter, the Spokane Shock said they will release a statement soon about the season being canceled.
