UPDATE March 4:
On Wednesday, the Washington state Senate unanimously passed House Bill 2965 to designate $100 million in the 2020 budget for COVID-19 response.
This comes after the House passed the bill on Tuesday.
The bill will now head to the desk of Governor Jay Inslee to be signed after being assessed by the House one more time.
On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee asked the state legislature to designate money for the state's coronavirus response during a press conference.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE March 3:
On Tuesday, the Washington State Legislature passed House Bill 2965 to designate $100-million in the 2020 budget for COVID-19 response.
According to the Washington State Legislature website, the funds would be used at a state and local government level.
On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee asked the state legislature to designate $100-million when he addressed coronavirus concerns during a press conference.
The bill will now head to the Washington State Senate to be voted on before being approved.
