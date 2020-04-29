SPOKANE Wash. - William Hyslop, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, has announced that he will be using all available tools against people sexually harassing people in need of housing during the COVID-19 crisis.
Hyslop is asking people in the community to report instances of housing-related sexual harassment.
"The vast majority of landlords in our community have responded to the housing problems created by COVID-19 with care and compassion for their tenants. Those landlords should be commended and thanked," he said. "Unfortunately, there are also reports around the country of some landlords taking advantage of the financial hardships of their tenants by demanding sex-for-rent or otherwise sexually exploiting their tenants. This conduct is absolutely abhorrent, illegal under the Fair Housing Act, and has no place in our community. Sexually harassing a tenant is not who we are as a nation and especially not who we are during this COVID-19 crisis; this cannot be tolerated."
The Fair Housing Act prohibits sexual harassment in housing. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Fair Housing Act cases often involve egregious conduct, including allegations that landlords, property managers, or maintenance workers have exposed themselves to current or prospective tenants, requesting sexual favors in exchange for reduced rents, made unrelenting and unwanted advances and evicted tenants who resisted demands.
"If anyone you know has experienced sexual harassment in housing, please contact the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice by calling (844)380-6178 or emailing fairhousing@usdoj.gov with a description of the behavior.
"People in Washington can also contact the Department of Housing and Urban Development by calling (800)877-0246 or emailing ComplaintsOffice10@hud.com," Hyslop said.
