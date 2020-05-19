The USDA is introducing a $19 billion program providing immediate relief to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced details of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), to provide up to $16 billion in relief to America’s farmers and ranchers impacted by the pandemic.
The USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program is partnering with regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of many restaurants, hotels, and other food service entities, to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat and deliver boxes to Americans in need.
“America’s farming community is facing an unprecedented situation as our nation tackles the coronavirus. President Trump has authorized USDA to ensure our patriotic farmers, ranchers, and producers are supported and we are moving quickly to open applications to get payments out the door and into the pockets of farmers,” said Secretary Perdue. “These payments will help keep farmers afloat while market demand returns as our nation reopens and recovers. America’s farmers are resilient and will get through this challenge just like they always do with faith, hard work, and determination.”
CFAP will use funding and authorities provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and other USDA existing authorities. The program will provide $19 billion in immediate relief.
Beginning next week on May 26, the USDA, through the Farm Service Agency (FSA), will be accepting applications from agricultural producers who have suffered losses.
The CFAP will provide assistance to farmers who have suffered a five-percent-or-greater price decline or who had losses due to market supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 and face additional significant market costs.
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) will provide up to $16 billion in direct payments to deliver relief to America’s farmers & ranchers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications will be accepted through @usdafsa beginning May 26 - https://t.co/ODs3PPjnWG pic.twitter.com/Vp4BZVNHDC— Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) May 19, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.