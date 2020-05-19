If I can paraphrase Benjamin Buford "Bubba" Blue, there are many things you can do with a potato: You can bake it, broil it, boil it, barbecue it, shred it, saute it. You can make french fries, tater tots, hash browns, mashed potatoes, jojos, potato salad, potato soup, potato pie, baked pota…

The USDA is introducing a $19 billion program providing immediate relief to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced details of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), to provide up to $16 billion in relief to America’s farmers and ranchers impacted by the pandemic.

The USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program is partnering with regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of many restaurants, hotels, and other food service entities, to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat and deliver boxes to Americans in need.

“America’s farming community is facing an unprecedented situation as our nation tackles the coronavirus. President Trump has authorized USDA to ensure our patriotic farmers, ranchers, and producers are supported and we are moving quickly to open applications to get payments out the door and into the pockets of farmers,” said Secretary Perdue. “These payments will help keep farmers afloat while market demand returns as our nation reopens and recovers. America’s farmers are resilient and will get through this challenge just like they always do with faith, hard work, and determination.”

CFAP will use funding and authorities provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and other USDA existing authorities. The program will provide $19 billion in immediate relief.

Beginning next week on May 26, the USDA, through the Farm Service Agency (FSA), will be accepting applications from agricultural producers who have suffered losses.

The CFAP will provide assistance to farmers who have suffered a five-percent-or-greater price decline or who had losses due to market supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 and face additional significant market costs.

