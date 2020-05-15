SPOKANE, Wash. - In his daily briefing, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz highlighted the importance of maintaining good mental health, as well as physical health as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Lutz highlighted the use of face masks and face coverings as a tool to continue keeping case numbers low and keeping people healthy. He noted that during the early days of the pandemic, health care professionals didn't say masks were necessary. However, it has come to be known that they make a large difference.
"Science is not linear and it tends to move in fits and starts," Lutz said. "As we have learned more about COVID-19, we are finding that [a mask] actually does make a difference, especially when I'm wearing it to protect you and you're wearing it to protect me and collectively we're all wearing it together to protect each other."
In addition to masks, Friday's briefing also noted the importance of continuing to maintain mental health as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Lutz was joined by several mental health experts who discussed the struggles people have been facing during isolation.
Samantha Clark, Director of Programs and Strategic Partnerships with MultiCare Behavioral Health Network, said that the disruption of people's usual routines and activities can be damaging.
Clark recommended creating routines as best as possible: wake up at the same time every day, schedule time to call friends, etc.
Katie Anderson, Family Therapist with Providence Health Care, recommended three thing to soothe the brain while in this time of stress: move your body, connect with safe relationships in anyway that you can and name any fears you've been experiencing to people you trust.
"We are in a time of active threat and our brains are working overtime to protect us," Anderson said. "Please know that you are normal. You are having ordinary reactions to extraordinary times."
The experts all noted that utilizing online opportunities to socialize and connect with others is important.
As of Friday, there were a total of 396 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Spokane County, which marked an increase of only two cases from the day before. The number of deaths in the county remained at 30 for the second day and there are only three current hospitalizations.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, there has been a 73 percent recovery rate for coronavirus cases in the county.
