OLYMPIA, Wash. - The COVID-19 utility moratorium preventing the shut-off of power and water to people behind on bills ends September 30, a month from Monday.
The utility moratorium is among many of the emergency measures Governor Jay Inslee issued due to COVID-19.
An estimated half a million customers are behind on their bills, according to the Washington State Department of Commerce.
The Department of Commerce is asking people behind on payments to act now and create a payment plan with utility providers.
Customer assistance options will differ across utility providers. Options that customers can ask about include:
- Payment plans. Most utilities are able to set up payment plans over several months for customers to pay past-due balances.
- Financial assistance. Some utilities are able to offset a portion of a customer’s past-due balance and reduce the amount owed.
- Federal assistance. Low-income households might qualify for federal energy and water assistance programs. These programs are called LIHEAP (low-income heating and energy assistance program) and LIHWAP (low-income household water assistance program). Utilities can advise customers on how to contact local organizations that are managing applications for these programs on behalf of the Department of Commerce.
You can find information about utility assistance here.