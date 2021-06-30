SPOKANE, Wash. - On Wednesday, Washington reopens as the state's overall vaccination rate approaches 70%.
According to the state's data dashboard, the vaccination rate for people 16 and older is 68.2%. For people 18 and older, that number is 73.1%.
In Spokane County, 40.1% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
OTHER NEARBY COUNTIES (Population Fully Vaccinated):
- Pend Oreille County, 26.8%
- Okanogan County, 45.7%
- Lincoln County, 36.5%
- Grant County: 35.9%
- Garfield County, 23.5%
- Franklin County, 29.6%
- Ferry County: 31.6%
- Douglas County: 43.3%
- Columbia County: 29.3%
- Chelan County: 49.8%
- Benton County: 37.3%
- Asotin County: 29.0%
In comparison to counties on the west side of the state, eastern counties fall behind. Right now, 60.8% of King County's population is fully vaccinated. In Clallam County, 51.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated.