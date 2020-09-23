Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Valleyfest is moving into a virtual celebration.
According to Valleyfest, Spokane Valley residents can enter to participate in the Lily-Pad Procession by decorating their porches.
On Saturday, Spokane Valley elected officials will drive around Spokane Valley neighborhoods to visit selected Lily-Pad Porches.
Valleyfest will also offer a live online virtual vendor event on Saturday from noon to 4:00 p.m.
More information and a link to the live event can be found at www.valleyfest.org.
