SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting Jan. 27, under the the direction of the state health department, CHAS Health will be the lead provider of a new COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic opening at the Spokane Arena.
The site will serve members of the community in each appropriate phase of vaccination as they roll out.
Patients who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccination currently are those in Phases 1A and 1B in Washington state:
People who are 65 and older
People 50 and older who also live in a multigenerational household
- Health care workers
- First responders
- People who live or work in long term care facilities
- All other workers in health settings who are at risk of COVID-19
Health officials recommend that those eligible check with their primary health provider to see if the vaccination is being offered. If not, visit here to schedule an appointment at the Spokane Arena vaccination location.
CHAS Health's online scheduling and digital registration process will open on Jan. 27 at 9 a.m.
Patients without internet should call the Washington State Department of Health Helpline at 1 (800) 525-0127 or 1 (888) 856-5816, then press #.
Vaccination appointments will be made available based on vaccine supply provided by the DOH. An appointment will be required to get the vaccine. There are no walk ins and no waitlist.
Patients should:
- Bring a copy or screenshot of their DOH Phase Finder tool showing their eligibility to receive a vaccine
- Photo ID
- Insurance card if they have it
