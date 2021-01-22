SPOKANE, Wash. - After Gov. Inslee made the announcement about mass vaccination sites that would pop up across the state, many of you had questions. The mass vaccination sites, set to begin in Wenatchee, Kennewick and Spokane on Monday, are still working out the fine details.
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said they're moving quickly to make Gov. Inslee's vision into a reality.
Right now, they're making personal contact with each of the selected local health districts to collaborate about how to open the mass clinics by Jan. 25.
In Thursday's press conference, DOH panelists said the devil is in the detail.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said they're not ready to release exact details about the mass vaccination sites, however things are moving fast. He said they're working through plans, but there may be additional pivots as Monday gets closer. Shah said the private partnerships with companies like Starbucks and Microsoft are going to be instrumental in the success of these sites.
DOH said they're working with the National Guard on the best way to use resources for the sites. The National Guard Testing Teams may also pivot to support the vaccination efforts, but those specifics are also being worked out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.