Vax Facts: Spokane vaccine clinic open date pushed back

SPOKANE, Wash. - Originally Spokane's mass vaccination clinic was supposed to open Jan. 25. However, that date has been pushed back to Wednesday. 

Chas Health, one of the main coordinating partners for the clinic, said the main reason for pushing the date back had to do with securing vaccines.

According to the Spokane Regional Health District, Chas Health is on track to receive close to 3,000 doses. SRHD said they will know for sure once the shipment arrives.

Vaccine insecurity is something we’re starting to see at the sites across the city.

Mt. Spokane Pediatrics is one of the locations in Spokane giving out the vaccine, they told KHQ's Bradley Warren over the weekend the Washington Department of Health notified them that only half of their expected allocation would be filled.

They said  the shipments of vaccines have fluctuated between 0-500 doses, but that they are optimistic dose numbers will improve in the following week. 

They plan to give every single vaccine they receive out this week, adding that they’ve had to turn away hundreds of people. 

Even though the mass vaccination clinic will not be opening Monday, there are seven other locations in the city of Spokane where you will eventually be able to get a vaccine. However, these locations are not currently accepting new appointments. Once they get another supply of vaccines they will be able to take new appointments. 

Yokes Pharmacy #16

1233 N Liberty Lake Rd

Liberty Lake, WA 99019

Appointments are required. Please visit this link to schedule.

Mt. Spokane Pediatrics

9425 N Nevada Ste 300, Spokane, WA 99218

(509) 270-0065

Unify Community Health on Mission

120 W Mission, Spokane, WA 99201 

Multicare - Deaconess Health & Education Center 

910 W 5th ave, suite 266, Spokane, WA 99204

Appointments are required and are in high demand. Visit our COVID-19 vaccine page for the latest updates and scheduling information.

Prevention Northwest/ Northwest Neurological

26 E 5th ave, Spokane, WA 99202

covidinfo@preventionnw.com

Providence - Spokane County

Please visit our link for current planning, scheduling links, and current phase information.

SAFEWAY #27-1473

14020 E Sprague Ave

Spokane, WA 99216

Multicare - Liberty Lake

1326 N Stand Ford ln, Liberty Lake, WA 99019 

Visit our COVID-19 vaccine page for the latest updates and scheduling information.

A list of the additional vaccination locations across the state of Washington can be found here.  

To make an appointment for Spokane mass vaccination clinic you may follow this link. However, you will not be able to make an appointment until Jan. 27th.

*We are expecting more information about Spokane's clinic to be released on Tuesday. When that information is available will bring it to you on KHQ.com.

