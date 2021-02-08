SPOKANE, Wash - The City of Spokane says it has been administering the COVID-19 vaccine to community members experiencing homelessness.
According to a news release sent by the city, Vaccination clinics were established and scheduled starting Monday, Jan. 25th and are ongoing. Vaccinations are being administered to clients and staff based on Washington State Department of Health phased guidance.
“This was a team effort with service providers and our immunization team who prioritized vaccines for our warming center and shelter patrons,” says Kylie Kingsbury, Homeless Outreach Coordinator with SRHD.
SRHD will continue offering immunization clinics at shelters and vaccinating community members who wish to receive it based on Washington Department of Health phased guidance.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, the state is in Phase 1b tier 1 of vaccine distribution.
The vaccine is available to anyone 65 and older, and all people 50 and older who also live in a multigenerational household. This is in addition to populations eligible during phase 1A including health care workers at high risk for COVID-19 infection, first responders, people who live or work in long-term care facilities, and all other workers in health settings who are at risk of COVID-19.
The Spokane Arena has been designated a mass vaccination site. According to the Spokane Regional Health District, appointments to receive the vaccine for those that are eligible will open at 5 p,.m. on Tuesday, February 9th.
You can find more information about to register for an appointment here.