Vax Facts: How to cancel a vaccine appointment if you accidently booked two or more

So you have booked your appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Spokane Arena but accidentally booked more than one, how do you remove an appointment?
Multiple KHQ viewers are telling us that they accidentally booked multiple appointments.
KHQ viewer Douglas said when he was booking his appointment online, he kept getting error messages and had to restart the process each time.
By the time he finished, he had four appointments.
According to CHAS, on the right-hand side of the screen, there is a "trash can" icon.
If you click the "trach can" the extra appointment will be canceled.