VAX FACTS: Idaho releases updated COVID-19 vaccination timeline

As Gov. Brad Little received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state is outlining a more specific vaccination timeline.
Group 1
Right now, people who work in healthcare settings can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Group 2
Between now, January 25, and January 31, first responders, K-12 grade teachers, child care staff and correctional facility staff are eligible for the vaccine.
Starting in early February, Idahoans 65 and older can receive the vaccine. There around roughly 250,000 people in this group.
A date has not been set for when that group will start getting vaccinated.
From late February to early March, people who work in agriculture, grocery stores, processing plants, manufacturing, public transit and the U.S. Postal Service will be eligible. Members of the Idaho National Guard will also be included in this time frame.
Group 3
Starting in March or early April, other essential workers will be able to receive the vaccine.
The state said this will depend on vaccine supplies and distribution.
Group 4
Starting in May, the rest of the general public who are 16 years and older can receive the vaccine.
You can read Idaho's breakdown on their website here.
