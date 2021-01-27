SPOKANE, Wash. - The mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Spokane Arena is opening doors on Wednesday. An appointment is required. You can start making appointments at 9 a.m., the first available appointment at 10 a.m.
According to organizers, there are 3,000 vaccines available that will be given out in daily increments of 500.
One question we received from you: If I'm not from Spokane County, can I get vaccinated at the Spokane clinic? The answer is yes, it doesn't matter where you're from in Washington, if you have a Washington ID, they're available to you.
This differs from some states like Florida, where people have to prove they're a resident of the county by bringing ID along with a piece of mail.
Gov. Inslee's office said, "all mass vaccination site locations are open to anyone eligible for the vaccine, regardless of what region they reside in."
Again, Spokane's mass vaccination clinic is operating by appointment only. Other clinics across the state are operating on a first come, first serve basis. This means if you wanted to, you could drive somewhere else.
CHAS Health, who's leading the mass vaccination clinic, said if someone from a distant community needs a vaccine, they're happy to help facilitate it, but they're encouraging people from outside the county to contact their primary care provider first.
