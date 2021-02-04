The Washington Department of Health received more than 100,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. But the number of people in need of the vaccine across the state is much grater. Though 770,000 people vaccinated sounds good, that is only 1/10 of Washingtonians.
1,000-plus providers across the state are partnered with DOH to administer vaccines, still some cannot seem to nail down an appointment anywhere.
"I tried Multi-Care, Sacred Heart, I tried Walgreens," said Alfred Valin, 73-year-old veteran. "I tried all of them on that list... I cannot schedule an appointment."
According to the DOH, A lot of the vaccines are going to mass vaccination sites across the state.
"Now we need to spread our limited vaccine supply to more sites across the state to help- people have easier access to vaccine," said Michele Roberts, Assistant Secretary of DOH.
Of the 107,000 first doses that the federal government gave to Washington this week, more doses went to mass vaccination sites than any other providers. here is the breakdown by percentage:
- Community Health Centers - 19%
- Hospitals - 23%
- Mass Vaccination Sites - 35%
- Pharmacies - 19%
- Tribes/Urban Indian Health Programs - 3%
Originally DOH was focusing on hospitals to protect essential workers and keep hospitals functioning through the crisis. But now, the focus has shifted to mass vaccination sites to vaccinate as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time.