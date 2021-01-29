NORTH IDAHO - The Panhandle Health District (PHD) announced plans to vaccinate people 65 and older starting February 1.
The PHD includes Kootenai, Bonner, Benewah, Boundary and Shoshone counties. Right now, 11,588 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to those who are in the first phases of Idaho's vaccine rollout.
“We know the 65 and older population have been eager to receive the vaccine,” Don Duffy, Health Services Administrator at PHD said. “We also know that this is a large portion of our population and it will take time and effort to administer vaccines to everyone who would like to receive it. We are grateful to have our partners assisting us in this effort.”
Information on where to find vaccine clinics in each county can be found here. According to PHD, registration will start in February. All vaccines will be given by appointment only.
HERE ARE THE PHASES:
PHASE 1A (Right Now):
- Hospital staff essential for care of COVID-19 patients
- Long-term care facility residents and staff (vaccine administration provided through the Pharmacy Partnership Program)
- Outpatient & Inpatient clinic/medical staff who are unable to telework
- Home healthcare providers
- Emergency Medical Services
- Dentists, dental hygienists, and dental assistants
- Pharmacists, pharmacy techs, and pharmacy aides
- Emergency management response workers
- Coroners
- First Responders
- School Nurses
PHASE 1B:
- Pre-K-12 School Employees
- Childcare Workers
- Correctional & Detention Facility Staff
- Adults age 65 and older (Starting Feb. 1)
If you have questions about COVID-19 in the area, call PHD's hotline Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at (877) 415-5225.
According to PHD, each week Kootenai Health will release approximately 1,000 appointments to Kootenai County residents over the age of 65. Appointments will be released every Wednesday at 4 p.m.
If you get an appointment, make sure:
- Be sure to confirm your age and residency in Kootenai County
- When you arrive for your vaccination appointment, bring a form on ID to verify your age/residence.