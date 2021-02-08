On Monday, the Panhandle Health District (PHD) announced that COVID-19 vaccine appointments will open on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. each week.
PHD said based on current supplies, 650 total appointments will open every Wednesday for Kootenai Shoshone, and Benewah counties.
Boundary County and Bonner County vaccine appointments are scheduled through providers, not PHD.
PHD asks people to confirm their are eligible for a vaccine through Idaho's Vaccine Phases.
Appointments can be made here. For those without internet access or anyone having trouble navigating the online scheduling, please call PHD’s COVID-19 hotline for assistance, 877-415-5225.